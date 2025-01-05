"Insulting Words": Suvendu Adhikari On Mamata Banerjee's Remark On Border Force

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is facing criticism from Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly Suvendu Adhikari for shifting the blame to the Border Security Force (BSF) regarding infiltration in the state.

Mr Adhikari accused Ms Banerjee of indulging in "low-level politics" by blaming the BSF for infiltration, stating that the security forces serve the nation, not the government.

"The security forces serve the nation and not the government. They are the protectors of the nation. The way you have blamed our soldiers for the infiltration happening in West Bengal in the last few days displays the lowest level of your politics," Mr Adhikari wrote in the letter.

On Thursday, Mamata Banerjee alleged that the Border Security Force (BSF) was facilitating militants and infiltrators from Bangladesh to enter the state and further stated that because of this there were disruptions in the region.

In his letter, Mr Adhikari termed the Chief Minister's comment an insult to security forces.

"Allegations and counter-allegations indeed occur in politics. But dragging security forces into it, insulting them and passing the buck for your failures to them is nothing but substandard politics. This is an insult to the 75,000 personnel of the CAPFS, 33,000 BSF personnel in Bengal and all the soldiers of the nation," he said.

Open Letter to the Chief Minister of West Bengal; Smt. Mamata Banerjee, regarding the irresponsible and derogatory remarks made by her on the role of the @BSF_India concerning infiltration at the India Bangladesh Border:- pic.twitter.com/KMrZrNmNAW — Suvendu Adhikari (@SuvenduWB) January 4, 2025

"It is deeply painful to see our valiant soldiers being insulted. Our security forces risk their lives to protect the borders of our nation and the citizens regardless of whether it is shivering cold, searing heat, tempestuous rain or a disaster. The nation will never forget your insulting words about our soldiers," he added.

He pointed out that a major stretch of the country's border is open, due to adverse geographical conditions. In some places there are inaccessible forests; in others, there are swollen rivers and snow-covered mountains.

"Infiltrators use these adversities to their advantage, entering our territory and starting to live in the villages," he said.

Mr Adhikari also pointed out that the state government's lack of cooperation with the BSF on border-related subjects is a significant issue. He questioned how infiltrators are able to obtain identity cards, ration cards, and other documents, suggesting that the state government's officials are not doing their job properly.

"When these infiltrators come to a village, then why do the patwaris make their identity cards? How do they get their ration cards made? How do the police and other officials verify them as Bona fide citizens and issue their identity cards?" he asked the Chief Minister.

He also accused the West Bengal government of not cooperating with the BSF on border-related subjects.

Earlier, Ms Banerjee had remarked that the BSF, which is responsible for guarding the borders, was allowing individuals to cross into India from regions such as Islampur, Sitai, and Chopra and questioned the motives behind this and attributed it to a "blueprint" from the central government. She had said that the situation would not have been possible without the central government's involvement.

