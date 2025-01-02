"Border Force BSF Letting Infiltrators Enter Bengal," Claims Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee has claimed that the Border Security Force (BSF) is "letting infiltrators enter West Bengal" from Bangladesh. She claimed that goons are being sent through bordering areas like Islamampur, Sitai and Chopra, claiming that "this is a blueprint of the Union Government to disturb West Bengal."

The Border Security Force and the Centre are yet to respond to the claims made by Ms Banerjee.

The paramilitary force is responsible for guarding the Indo-Bangladesh border. Since the ouster of Sheikh Hasina from Dhaka, the BSF has stepped up vigilance along the border in West Bengal, Assam and other states amid an influx of refugees into India.

The Chief Minister made the comments at an administrative meeting with the district magistrate and other top state officials.

Earlier, the West Bengal Police busted a fake passport racket being operated out of the state and arrested seven people. The passports were given to people who illegally entered India from Bangladesh through West Bengal through the porous borders amid the turmoil in Dhaka.

Ms Banerjee also hit out at District Magistrates (DMs) in the state and made explosive remarks against the BSF and claimed "They (BSF) torture women, but why haven't you protested?" "The guarding borders is not in our hands, it's BSF duty. The Trinamool Congress doesn't guard the border...When people enter, where are they going? The DMs have information on where they are going," she claimed.

Bangladesh has the longest border with India, with West Bengal sharing a 2,272 km-long boundary with the neighbouring country and Assam, Tripura, Mizoram and Meghalaya sharing the remaining boundary.

Mamata Banerjee said she would "send a protest letter" to the Centre and said, "I have told the Union Government many times that whatever you decide that is our way. But if I see someone supporting terror to disturb my state, then we have to protest. That's why we will send a protest letter."