Suspended Andhra Professor's Body Found Inside Parked Car

The body of a suspended professor was found inside a locked car in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati in a decomposed state.

40-year-old Dr V Sardar Gugloth was an associate professor at the Sri Venkateswara University's College of Commerce, Management and Computer Science. He had been suspended earlier.

When locals found a foul smell emanating from a parked vehicle near the Alipiri entry gate of the Tirupati Devasthanams, they alerted the police. Cops then broke open the door and discovered Gugloth's body.

"Initial findings suggest the professor may have died several days before his body was discovered. The exact cause of death will be confirmed only after post mortem," a Tirupati West Police official said.

Gugloth's family members, including his wife and two daughters who live in Chittoor, have been informed.