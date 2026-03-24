Suspend Air India Boeing Fleet Till Safety Audit: Petition In Top Court

A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking interim suspension of Air India's Boeing fleet until a comprehensive safety audit is carried out.

The public interest litigation, filed by advocate Ajay Bansal, urged the top court to direct the grounding of the airline's Boeing aircraft for at least two weeks to allow detailed inspection of engines, airframes, and onboard equipment and to ensure passenger safety and compliance with statutory norms.

The plea stems from the crash of an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner on June 12 last year. The crash of the plane operating on the Ahmedabad-London route killed 241 passengers and crew members on board, while 29 people died on the ground.

The petitioner also sought directions for surprise safety audits across all commercial airlines operating in India, along with immediate intervention by the Centre, aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security and Air India to enforce stricter regulatory oversight.

The petition argued that service failures within the aircraft are symptomatic of larger systemic issues affecting the airline's fleet. "Air India's service and safety failures jeopardise passenger lives and comfort, contravene DGCA safety audits, and breach statutory duties under Sections 5 and 7 of the Aircraft Act 1934," the PIL stated.

"This is not an isolated tragedy, but the consequence of chronic neglect, regulatory laxity, and an airline culture that has prioritised operational expediency over passenger safety," the lawyer said.

The petition also refers to whistleblower reports concerning manufacturing practices at Boeing.

Separately, the aviation regulator had last week reviewed the operations of Air India and Air India Express and said the airline's Boeing 787 fleet did not show any major safety concerns, noting that systems were compliant with existing safety standards. The meeting reviewed operations to check compliance with safety and passenger service norms.