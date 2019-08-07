'Was Waiting To See This Day In My Lifetime': Sushma Swaraj's Last Tweet

As the foreign minister, Sushma Swaraj was loved as much for her quick responses on Twitter.

Barely three hours before former Foreign Minister and BJP veteran Sushma Swaraj died on Tuesday night, she had thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the centre's move on Jammu and Kashmir and said she had been "waiting to see this day in my lifetime".

प्रधान मंत्री जी - आपका हार्दिक अभिनन्दन. मैं अपने जीवन में इस दिन को देखने की प्रतीक्षा कर रही थी. @narendramodi ji - Thank you Prime Minister. Thank you very much. I was waiting to see this day in my lifetime. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) August 6, 2019

Sushma Swaraj's last tweet came after the bill to split Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories sailed through Lok Sabha on Tuesday evening. Having already been passed in the Rajya Sabha, the bill now awaits Presidential assent before becoming an Act.

Amid a huge troop build-up leading to unrest in the state, the government on Monday morning announced that special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the constitution has been removed by an order from President Ram Nath Kovind. The centre also announced the government's bifurcation plan that involved splitting the state into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir, which would have a legislature and Ladakh, which won't have one.

Sushma Swaraj's final tweet was liked over 142,000 times and retweeted over 35,000 times. She had over 13 million followers on Twitter, making her among the top followed Indian politicians on the social media site.

As the foreign minister, Sushma Swaraj was loved as much for her quick response to distress messages on Twitter as for her mellow sense of humour. Hundreds of people sent their wishes and thanked her as it became clear that she will vacate her office.

The 67-year-old had not been keeping well lately, which is why she had not contested the recently held Lok Sabha election and opted out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new government. In June, she had moved out of her official residence.

