'It's Me, Not My Ghost': Sushma Swaraj Response On Who Tweets For Her

Sushma Swaraj has often won praise on Twitter for reaching out to Indians in distress abroad.

Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj on Sunday took a shot at a detractor who said the minister, known for her prompt responses on Twitter, delegated her tweets to her staff.

"Rest assured - it's me, not my ghost," said the minister who has earned her reputation as one of the most tech-savvy leaders in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet.

Responding to one of Ms Swaraj's tweets, a Twitter user said that the minister "certainly" wasn't tweeting herself, and it was probably a "some PR guy" who was doing the job for her.

Rest assured - it's me, not my ghost. https://t.co/qxCeKUJ0uJ — Chowkidar Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 31, 2019

It began after the foreign minister tweeted that an Indian couple was stabbed in Germany. On Saturday, another person had asked her why she added the prefix ''Chowkidar(watchman)'' to her name on Twitter.

"Because I am doing Chowkidari of Indian interests and Indian nationals abroad," Ms Swaraj replied.

Because I am doing Chowkidari of Indian interests and Indian nationals abroad. https://t.co/dCgiBPsagz — Chowkidar Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 30, 2019

Sushma Swaraj has often won praise on Twitter for reaching out to Indians in distress abroad. She is also known to reply regularly on the social media platform to people, especially Indians aboard, who need help with matters concerning her ministry.

In a recent example, Ms Swaraj tweeted that an Indian couple were stabbed in Munich. "We are facilitating the travel of Prashant's brother to Germany. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family," she said on Twitter. "I have asked our mission to take care of their two children," the foreign minister added.

Indian couple Prashant and Smita Basarur were stabbed by an immigrant near Munich. Unfortunately, Prashant has expired. Smita is stable. We are facilitating the travel of Prashant's brother to Germany. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. /1 — Chowkidar Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) March 30, 2019

Earlier this month, Ms Swaraj had put out an appeal the social media platform after four Indians were killed in the Ethiopian Airlines crash. She sought help with contacting the family of a woman killed in the crash, saying there was no response on her husband's number.

Sushma Swaraj's Twitter timeline is full of her replies to Indians abroad who reach out to her for help with the local consulate or the embassy.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.