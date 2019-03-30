What Sushma Swaraj Said When Asked On Twitter, 'Why Chowkidar'

Sushma Swaraj is known for her prompt responses on Twitter to calls for help from Indians abroad.

Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj, who tweeted today that an Indian man was stabbed to death in Germany, responded to a person asking why she added the prefix ''Chowkidar(watchman)'' to her name on Twitter.

A Twitter asked her why user she, the "most sensible" BJP leader, had added the word ''Chowkidar'' to her Twitter handle.

"Because I am doing Chowkidari of Indian interests and Indian nationals abroad," Ms Swaraj replied.

Sushma Swaraj said an Indian man died and his wife was injured after they were stabbed by an immigrant near Munich in Germany, Ms Swaraj said.

"Indian couple Prashant and Smita Basarur were stabbed by an immigrant near Munich. Unfortunately, Prashant has expired. Smita is stable. We are facilitating the travel of Prashant''s brother to Germany. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family," Mr Swaraj tweeted.

Earlier this month, Ms Swaraj had put out an appeal on Twitter after four Indians were killed in the Ethiopian Airlines crash. Ms Swaraj sought help with contacting the family of one of the victims, saying there was no response on her husband's number.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the "Main Bhi Chowkidar(I am also a watchman)" campaign earlier this month after attacks by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, adding the prefix to his Twitter account. On cue, many BJP leaders and ministers did the same. There is hardly a prominent BJP account without "Chowkidar" before their name.

