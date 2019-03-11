Sushma Swaraj Tweets Request On Indian Woman Killed In Ethiopia Crash

Ethiopian Airlines crash: Shikha Garg was a United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) consultant.

Shikha Garg, a UN consultant attached to the government, was among four Indians killed in the Ethiopian Airlines crash on Sunday. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj put out an appeal on Twitter for help with contacting her family, saying there was no response on her husband's number.

"I am trying to reach the family of Shikha Garg who has unfortunately died in the air crash. I have tried her husband's number many times. Please help me reach her family," Sushma Swaraj said this morning in one of her many tweets reaching out to the families of the Indians.

The Nairobi-bound Ethiopian Airlines plane crashed minutes after take-off from Addis Ababa, killing all 157 on board. The airline said the plane took off at 8:38 am and "lost contact" six minutes later.

Shikha Garg was a United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) consultant attached with the Environment Ministry. She was on her way to attend a United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) meeting.

According to Sushma Swaraj, the other Indians killed in the crash are Vaidya Pannagesh Bhaskar, Vaidya Hansin Annagesh and Nukavarapu Manisha.

She said she had been informed by her colleague, Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan, that Shikha Garg was attached to his ministry.

People from 35 countries were reportedly on board flight ET 302 when it ploughed into a field 60 km southeast of Addis Ababa. Ethiopian Airlines, which changed its logo on Twitter to black and white from its trademark green, yellow, and red, said "there are no survivors".

Most of the passengers were from Kenya - 32. There were 18 from Canada, nine from Ethiopia and eight each from Italy, China, and the US. Britain and France each had seven people on board, Egypt six, and Germany five. Twelve countries in Africa and 14 in Europe had citizens among the victims.

