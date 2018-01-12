Sushma Swaraj Helps Woman Stranded With Son's Body In Kuala Lumpur

The minister's response came after a netizen sought her help in the matter through a tweet.
"@SushmaSwaraj @MEAIndia - urgent and kind request - one of my close friends & his mom travelled from Australia to India. In Kuala Lumpur International Airport, my friend collapsed suddenly and passed away. My friend's mom is alone in KLIA and don't know much to get help," he had tweeted.
Later she tweeted, "Indian High Commission official is escorting the mother and mortal remains of the deceased son from Malaysia to Chennai. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family".