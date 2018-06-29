Sushma Swaraj Assures Help To 20 Indians Stranded In China

A man named Kautilya Bansal wrote to Sushma Swaraj on Twitter, requesting help for the group of 20 Indians, including an infant.

All India | | Updated: June 29, 2018 05:00 IST
Sushma Swaraj has used the Twitter as a platform to help Indians in other countries. (File)

New Delhi: 

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj yesterday assured help to a group of 20 Indians stuck in China after having lost their group visa.

A man named Kautilya Bansal wrote to Ms Swaraj on Twitter, requesting help for the group of 20 Indians, including an infant.

"@EOIBeijing : Please expedite this. There is an infant in the group (sic)," Ms Swaraj tweeted in response.

She also assured help to an Indian man, whose eight-year-old son's passport was damaged on a trip to Toronto.

