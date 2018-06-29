Sushma Swaraj Assures Help To 20 Indians Stranded In China

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj yesterday assured help to a group of 20 Indians stuck in China after having lost their group visa.
A man named Kautilya Bansal wrote to Ms Swaraj on Twitter, requesting help for the group of 20 Indians, including an infant.
"@EOIBeijing : Please expedite this. There is an infant in the group (sic)," Ms Swaraj tweeted in response.
@EOIBeijing : Please expedite this. There is an infant in the group. https://t.co/57wTgNjh6P— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) June 28, 2018
She also assured help to an Indian man, whose eight-year-old son's passport was damaged on a trip to Toronto.