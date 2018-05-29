Sushma Swaraj Apologises For Saying PM Modi Addressed Indians In Nepal

Earlier addressing a press conference on the occasion of the fourth anniversary of the NDA government, Ms Swaraj said no Prime Minister before PM Modi had tried to reach out to the Indian diaspora at such a large scale.
Comments"Narendra Modi is the first prime minister of the country who has from America's Madison Square to Janakpur (in Nepal) addressed lakhs of Indians and reached out to them," Ms Swaraj had said.
This was a mistake on my part. I sincerely apologise for this. pic.twitter.com/S1CpLv8uu0— Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) May 28, 2018
Nepali Congress leader and Parliamentarian Gagan Thapa criticised Ms Swaraj for the comments and wondered whether it was a "casual undermining of Nepal's sovereignty".
"Regrettable that India's External Affairs Minister @SushmaSwaraj described Janakpur's population that @narendramodi greeted as Indians. One wonders what the confusion was, or if this was casual undermining of Nepal's sovereignty," he tweeted.