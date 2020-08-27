"Sushant Smoked Marijuana, Tried To Stop Him": Rhea Chakraborty To NDTV

Sushant Singh Rajput's family accused Rhea Chakraborty of abetment to suicide

Actor Rhea Chakraborty today said she has "never consumed drugs in her life" and claimed she tried to stop her friend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput from consuming marijuana. In an interview to NDTV, Ms Chakraborty said she is ready for a blood test.

"Sushant used to smoke marijuana. I tried to control him to stop," she told NDTV. "I have never spoken to a (drug) dealer or taken drugs in my life. I am open to a blood test. Anything I say will be misconstrued," Ms Chakraborty said.

Her lawyer had also on Wednesday said she has "never consumed drugs in her life" amid the CBI probe in Mr Rajput's death and in response to the allegations that the 28-year-old was in touch with drug dealers. The latest allegations have been linked to WhatsApp chats reportedly recovered from her phone.

The latest allegations come after nearly two months of speculations and conjectures in the death case. The CBI, which began its probe in the case after a Supreme Court order last week, is also expected to probe the angle of drug use.

According to sources, the Enforcement Directorate has come across some WhatsApp chats, recovered from Ms Chakraborty's phone that was seized for a money laundering probe. The chats have been shared with the CBI.

"My WhatsApp chats are out there. They were only given to (probe) agencies. Friends' numbers are being flashed on TV. That's why I decided to speak up. This one-sided narrative is destroying my family," Ms Chakraborty told NDTV.

Mr Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. The Mumbai Police said the promising young actor had died by suicide and began investigating industry rivalries and depression as probable causes.

More than a month later, his father KK Singh filed a case in Bihar, accusing Ms Chakraborty and her family of cheating him financially and mentally harassing him, driving him to suicide.