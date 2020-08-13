'Bring Mossad, KGB Too': Sanjay Raut On CBI Probe In Sushant Rajput Case

Sanjay Raut has been sent a notice by Sushant Singh Rajput's cousin for his controversial remarks

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who has been served a notice by actor Sushant Singh Rajput's cousin for his controversial comments, today called the transfer of the actor's death case to CBI "illegal" and even passed a snide remark by saying "bring Mossad and KGB too."

Mossad is Israel's intelligence agency and KGB was the Soviet Union's secret service until its dissolution in 1991.

Mr Raut and his party have opposed CBI investigation in the case saying Mumbai police can do the job.

Talking to reporters, Mr Raut said, "The incident (Sushant Rajput's death) took place in Mumbai. The FIR was filed in Patna and the Bihar government recommended a CBI probe. The centre immediately agreed. This is illegal. The case is now technically with the CBI."

"Bring Mossad and KGB too. There is nothing to hide. We are not opposing the CBI. When the Mumbai Police is already on the job, what will the CBI do?" Mr Raut added, reported news agency PTI.

He also said that the Mumbai Police is investigating the case and "if there is anything else to probe", the CBI can do it.

Mr Raut also said that everyone, including the family of Mr Rajput, should remain quiet for some time and let the Mumbai Police conclude their investigation in the actor's death case.

A notice has been served to Mr Raut on Tuesday by Mr Rajput's cousin Neeraj Kumar Singh, a BJP MLA from Bihar, for his controversial remarks about the actor's family, especially his father, in a piece in Shiv Sena's mouthpiece "Saamana".

The Sena leader clarified and said he is making statements in the case based on information he has and added that he will look into the matter if he has missed something.

"If there has been any kind of miss on our part, we will think about it. But I will have to look into it. What I have said so far is based on the information I have, Sushant's family is speaking on the basis of information they have," Mr Raut told, PTI reported.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14; police say he died by suicide.

Mr Rajput's father KK Singh had on July 25 lodged a complaint with the Bihar police against his son's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, also an actor, and her family members accusing them of abetting the actor's suicide.

The CBI recently took over investigation into the case and re-registered the Patna police FIR related to alleged criminal conspiracy and abetment to suicide against Ms Chakraborty and her family members.

(with inputs from PTI)