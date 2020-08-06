Sushant Rajput Case: Bihar Police Chief Warns Of 'Legal Option' If Officer Not Released Today

IPS officer Vinay Tiwari was sent to Mumbai to lead the probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

The turmoil between Bihar and Mumbai police over actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe continued today as the Bihar police chief warned of legal action if an IPS officer, who is in "forcible quarantine" in Mumbai, is not allowed to leave by the end of the day.

"We shall now be waiting till the end of the day and consulting the Advocate General in the meantime. If all else fails, going to court could be an option," Bihar Police Chief Gupteshwar Pandey told reporters.

Mr Pandey had on Wednesday called Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's action "unprofessional" and said the officer, who was sent to lead the probe, was being kept "as if he has been arrested."

Mr Pandey has accused civic authorities in Mumbai of keeping IPS officer Vinay Tiwari under virtual house arrest. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had said, "Whatever happened to him (the officer) is not right."

Mr Pandey added that even after the Supreme Court's strong remarks against the action, the authorities have not budged.

"Quarantining of the Bihar Police officer has not sent good message despite the fact that Mumbai Police has good professional reputation," the top court had said as it heard actor Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking the transfer of a First Information Report (FIR) - from Patna to Mumbai - accusing her of abetting Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide in June.

There will be a CBI investigation in the case, the centre told the Supreme Court on Wednesday, a recommendation made by Nitish Kumar on Tuesday.

A tug of war has ensued between the governments of the two states with Maharashtra contending that Bihar had no jurisdiction in the matter since the 34-year-old actor's death took place in Mumbai. The Maharashtra government also opposed the CBI probe.

The actor was found dead in his Bandra residence on June 14 and an FIR was lodged by his father KK Singh, who lives in Patna, at a local police station on July 25.