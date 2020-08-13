Ankita Lokhande, Kriti Sanon Demand CBI Enquiry In Sushant Singh Rajput's Case

"The nation wants to know what happened. Justice for Sushant, CBI for SSR," said Ankita Lokhande (File)

Actors Ankita Lokhande and Kriti Sanon on Thursday demanded a CBI inquiry into the case of death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

While Ms Lokhande shared a video message on Instagram in this regard, the ''Raabta'' actor shared an official statement demanding CBI inquiry in the matter.

"The nation wants to know what happened with Sushant Singh Rajput. Justice for Sushant, CBI for SSR," said Ms Lokhande in the video message.

Ms Sanon on the other hand took to her Instagram stories and penned down a note stating that she wished that CBI takes over the case so that it gets investigated without any political agendas.

"I pray that the Truth comes out SOON..,, His family, his friends, fans, and all loved ones deserve this closure," she wrote.

"I hope and pray that the CBI takes over the case so it''s investigated without any political agendas, in the TRUE sense, to provide justice to the family!! Its high time his soul rests in peace! ,, #CBIForSER #SushantSinghRajput," she added.

Earlier in the day, actor Kangana Ranaut had also demanded a CBI inquiry in the case by putting out a video message of herself.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai's Bandra residence on June 14 triggering debates on several media platforms.