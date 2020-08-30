Rhea Chakraborty Questioned For 8 Hours For Third Day In A Row

Rhea Chakraborty at the government guesthouse in Mumbai where she was questioned.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty was questioned for the third consecutive day on Sunday in the death of her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. She was seen leaving the government guesthouse in Mumbai where the CBI has set up base after around eight hours on Sunday evening. Her brother Showik Chakraborty was also called by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the fourth day in a row for questioning in the case, an official said.

Rhea Chakraborty and her brother reached the DRDO guest house at Kalina in Santacruz, where the probe team is stationed, around 10:30 am, he said. A Mumbai Police vehicle escorted the car in which the two arrived at the guest house, he said.

Sushant Singh Rajput's manager Samual Miranda and domestic help Keshav also reached the guest house in the morning.

Earlier, Rhea Chakraborty was questioned for nearly 10 hours on Friday and allowed to return home under police escort as a large number of media personnel were present outside her building. She was quizzed for around seven hours on Saturday.

Her brother is being questioned by the CBI since Thursday.

On Saturday, the CBI also questioned Rajput's flatmate Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh and accountant Rajat Mewati at the guesthouse.

Ms Chakraborty, 28, who dated Mr Rajput, 34, for a year and left his home on June 8, six days before he was found dead, has been asked a series of questions including details of her relationships with Mr Rajput and his family, why she left Mr Rajput's house and if she had any contact with him after she left.

The CBI, which took over the case following an order from the Supreme Court, is investigating allegations by Mr Rajput's family that Ms Chakraborty and her family mentally harassed the actor, took money from him and had a possible role in his death in June.

At least three separate inquiries are being conducted in the case - by the CBI, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The ED is looking into "suspicious financial transactions" involving crores of rupees, while the NCB is looking into drugs-related allegations based on WhatsApp chats retrieved from Ms Chakraborty's phone.

Ms Chakraborty has denied all charges, describing as "pathetic" allegations from Mr Rajput's father that she poisoned his son and that she stole money from him. Ms Chakraborty has also denied any connection to drugs (she claimed Mr Rajput, however, consumed marijuana and that she was trying to wean him off) and said "never took a single rupee" from the late actor.