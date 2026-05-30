Surat Man Demands Euthanasia Over Alleged Harassment By Wife, In-Laws

A marital discord in Surat has descended into a plea for euthanasia, after a local man petitioned the district collector seeking action against his wife and in-laws for alleged harassment. The man asked the district administration to either punish his in-laws or grant him permission for euthanasia.

Babubhai Patel submitted his petition to the district collector seeking death by euthanasia. He has alleged that his wife, Monika Chauhan, mother-in-law Taraben, and brother-in-law Deepak Chauhan have been harassing him with false cases. He said the police didn't take action on his complaints, ending his will to live. He warned the district administration he could take "some big step" if his complaints aren't resolved within three days.

Patel has alleged that his wife attempted to murder his 12-year-old son from a previous marriage, by strangling him and smothering him with a roti. He filed a police complaint at that time, but no FIR was registered. Now, he has again demanded action in this matter, stating that the police can counsel his son to know the truth.

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He claimed that he recently went to the collector's office with his complaint, from where he was directed toward certain police officers who assured action under the attempt to murder charge. However, no action was taken.

He said action wasn't taken on his complaint because he is a man.

He called his wife a robber, claiming she and her family demanded money from him in the name of a divorce settlement. He said this was his fourth marriage. His son is from his first marriage.

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According to the local police, several reconciliation attempts were made between the two, but the marital dispute remained unresolved. Later, Monica went to her parents' home and filed a case against them under domestic violence and other sections. She also approached the court for maintenance.

Police said action will be taken in the attempted murder case based on evidence.