'Lady Don' Behind Noida Murder Caught, Was Managing Jailed Partner's Gang

Kajal Khatri was arrested by Delhi Police crime branch and handed over to Noida police

The partner of a jailed gangster has been arrested for allegedly plotting the murder of an Air India crew member in January this year. Suraj Mann, 30, was shot dead inside his car after he stepped out of a gym in Noida. The killers came on a bike and fired at him.

Kajal Khatri, also known as Lady Don, has been arrested for allegedly ordering the hit on Suraj Mann, the brother of gangster Parvesh Mann, on the instructions of her partner and gangster Kapil Mann. Kapil Mann is in jail and plotted Suraj Mann's murder to avenge his father's death, allegedly on the instructions of Parvesh Mann. Both Kapil Mann and Parvesh Mann are in Delhi's Mandoli jail.

Following the murder of Suraj Mann, police found that he did not have a criminal history. The accused, it is learnt, suspected that he was helping his jailed brother financially.

Senior Delhi Police officer Sanjay Bhatia said the crime branch northern range team had arrested Lady Don. "Her real name is Kajal Khatri. She was wanted in a murder case and there was a bounty of Rs 25,000 on her head. On January 19, airline crew member Suraj was murdered in Noida. He was the brother of (gangster) Parvesh Mann. On the instructions of Kapil Mann, two people killed him and were arrested later. Kajal Khatri was part of the conspiracy and was on the run. Both Delhi and Noida police were looking for her. This is a big success for the crime branch. We have handed her over to Noida police," he said.

The officer said that with Kapil Mann in jail, Kajal Khatri was managing his gang.

He said the enmity between Parvesh Mann and Kapil Mann goes back many years. "Parvesh Mann was behind the murder of Kapil Mann's father. Kapil Mann got his brother killed as revenge."

The officer said Kajal Khatri introduced herself as Kapil Mann's wife. "Even Kapil Mann's jail record names Kajal Khatri as his wife. We are questioning her," he said.