Supriya Sule, NCP MP And Sharad Pawar's Daughter Tests Positive For COVID-19

NCP MP Supriya Sule said she and her husband Sadanand Sule have tested positive for COVID-19

NCP member of Parliament and Sharad Pawar's daughter, Supriya Sule today said she has tested positive for COVID-19.

Ms Sule, 51, the Lok Sabha MP from Maharashtra's Baramati, said her husband Sadanand Sule has also tested positive for COVID-19.

"Sadanand and I, both of us have tested positive for COVID-19. We do not have any symptoms. Requesting everyone who has come in contact with us to get themselves tested. Take Care," she tweeted.

Supriya Sule, Sadanand Sule and their children live with her parents Sharad Pawar and Pratibha Pawar in their south Mumbai residence.



