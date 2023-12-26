'Supreme Sacrifices Inspire Generations...': Manipur's Biren Singh At Imphal Gurdwara On Veer Bal Diwas

N Biren Singh on the observance of Veer Baal Diwas at a gurdwara in Imphal on Tuesday

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh attended the observance of Veer Baal Diwas on Tuesday at a gurdwara in Imphal and paid respect to 'Sahibzade' on the occasion. He offered prayers at the gurdwara in Thangal Bazar in the heart of the city.

In a post on X, Biren Singh said supreme sacrifice of Guru Gobind Singh ji's sons shall continue to inspire generations and shall remain a symbol of bravery and courage in fighting against oppression.

"Attended the observance of Veer Baal Diwas 2023 at gurdwara, Thangal Bazar, Imphal West. Paid respects to Guru Gobind Singh ji's sons, Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh who were martyred under Mughal rule. Their supreme sacrifices shall continue to inspire generations and shall remain a symbol of bravery and courage in fighting against oppression," the Chief Minister said.

On the day of the Prakash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji, on January 9, 2022, Prime Minister Modi announced that December 26 would be marked every year as 'Veer Bal Diwas' to mark the martyrdom of his sons, Sahibzadas Baba Zorawar Singh Ji and Baba Fateh Singh Ji.

The day also marks the birth anniversary of Udham Singh, a revolutionary who avenged the Jallianwala Bagh massacre and Amritsar on Baisakhi in 1919 by killing General O'Dwyer, who ordered his forces to open fire on peaceful protesters in March 1940. Shaheed Udham Singh was later hanged by the British in London.

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre on April 13, 1919, left a life-long impact on Udham Singh.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended a programme marking 'Veer Baal Diwas' at the state-of-the-art Bharat Mandapam in Delhi on Tuesday, further advancing his idea of 'Sabka Saath'.

Home Minister Amit Shah, along with BJP national president JP Nadda, visited and offered prayers at Gurdwara Bara Sikh Sangat in Kolkata on the occasion of Veer Baal Diwas.

