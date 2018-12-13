'No Contempt': Top Court Dismisses Petition Against Yogi Adityanath

A petition sought contempt action against Yogi Adityanath. (File)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a contempt petition filed against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and others for non-compliance of the court's earlier order on filling vacancies in agriculture boards and marketing committees.

A bench of Justices UU Lalit and DY Chandrachud said that no contempt is made out against Yogi Adityanath.

"No contempt is made out. The contempt petition is dismissed. The state government has said that it is filling up the vacancies as and when they arise. On the face of it appears there are no vacancies," the bench said.

It warned the counsel for petitioner Anil Kumar and others saying that the court is not proceeding against him for suppressing the facts as the notice was earlier issued when the bench was informed that court's 2005 order were not complied by the state government.

At the outset, counsel for Mr Kumar said that in 2005, the top court had directed to fill up all the vacancies in the agriculture boards and marketing committees but till now nothing has been done.

He said that contempt action should be initiated against the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and other officials concerned for not complying with the orders.

The bench asked the counsel to peruse the affidavit filed by the state government in which it was said that vacancies have been filed as and when they arises.

The top court then dismissed the contempt petition.

The top court had on December 16, 2005 after an appeal passed the verdict directing the Agriculture Board and the marketing committees to fill up all the vacancies strictly in accordance with law and preferably within a period of six months.