Supreme Court's 6-Month Deadline For States On Road Safety

The Supreme Court on Tuesday set a six-month deadline for all States and Union Territories (UTs) to frame and notify rules to strengthen road safety measures under the Motor Vehicles Act, while observing that now everything depends on the implementation of guidelines on the ground.

The top court in this latest order has also directed the state governments to bring in standards for the design, construction, and maintenance of roads other than National Highways.

The bench headed by Justice JB Pardiwalah today passed a detailed order issuing specific directions to states and UTs including the direction to regulate the movement and safety of pedestrians and non-mechanically propelled vehicles in public places and on National Highways.

Under this latest order, all States and Union Territories have to frame and notify rules under Sections 128(1)(A) and 210(B) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, within six months to strengthen road safety measures and regulate non-mechanically propelled vehicles in a time-bound manner.

The Bench, also comprising Justice KV Viswanathan, has asked all States to frame rules under Section 210(B) prescribing standards for the design, construction, and maintenance of roads other than National Highways.

The court has also issued directions in relation to the safety of pedestrians, that is, pavement and pedestrian crossings.

"We have also taken care of the problem arising near Delhi High Court which you talked about, and we have issued directions that you should concentrate on that part. And, directions relating to white LED lights, red, blue, and unauthorised hooters," the bench said.

After pronouncing the order, Justice Pardiwala orally remarked that all now depends on implementation on the ground.