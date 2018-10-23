Supreme Court To Decide On Nationwide Ban On Firecrackers Today: Live Update

Ban on firecrackers? The Supreme court had earlier expressed concern over the growing respiratory problems among children due to air pollution. In 2016, it had banned the sale of firecrackers in the National Capital Region in response to a petition from three children.

All India | Edited by | Updated: October 23, 2018 10:15 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Supreme Court To Decide On Nationwide Ban On Firecrackers Today: Live Update

Firecracker manufacturers had told the court that use of crackers should not be completely banned.

New Delhi: 

As pollution in Delhi reaches levels unimaginable, the Supreme Court is expected to take a call today on whether the sale and manufacturing  of firecrackers will be banned across the country. With the government now pushing new initiatives to curtail hazardous air, a petition called for the countrywide ban citing the ill effects on environment and public health. 

Firecracker manufacturers had earlier told the court that use of crackers should not be completely banned as it will cost thousands their livelihood. They have also contested that crackers are not the sole reason for increase in air pollution and factors like wind and temperature also contribute to it.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES on Supreme Court verdict:

 


Oct 23, 2018
10:03 (IST)
Supreme Court had earlier opposed complete ban on firecrackers and said there is a need to account all aspects including the fundamental right of livelihood of firecrackers manufacturers.
Oct 23, 2018
09:58 (IST)
India is home to the world's ten most polluted cities in the world.
No more content
Comments

Trending

Firecracker BanSupreme Court Firecracker BanDelhi Pollution

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveNews in BanglaHyundai SantroTamil NewsLive TVPNR StatusTrain Status

................................ Advertisement ................................