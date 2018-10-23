Supreme Court To Decide On Nationwide Ban On Firecrackers Today: Live Update

Firecracker manufacturers had told the court that use of crackers should not be completely banned.

As pollution in Delhi reaches levels unimaginable, the Supreme Court is expected to take a call today on whether the sale and manufacturing of firecrackers will be banned across the country. With the government now pushing new initiatives to curtail hazardous air, a petition called for the countrywide ban citing the ill effects on environment and public health.

Firecracker manufacturers had earlier told the court that use of crackers should not be completely banned as it will cost thousands their livelihood. They have also contested that crackers are not the sole reason for increase in air pollution and factors like wind and temperature also contribute to it.

