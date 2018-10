Firecracker Ban: Only less polluting crackers will be allowed for a limited time and in designated areas.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today said that only firecrackers with reduced emission and decibel levels will be permitted during all festivals. On Diwali, firecrackers could be burst between 8 pm and 10 pm. People can burst firecrackers on Christmas and New Year between 11:55 pm and 12:30 am. Crackers cannot be sold online and if they are, the sites will be hauled up for contempt.