Delhi Imposes Complete Cracker Ban, Top Court Asks Haryana, UP To Do It Too

The Supreme Court has been hearing pleas related to air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region.

The Delhi government has decided to impose a round-the-year ban on firecrackers in the national capital, the Supreme Court was informed on Thursday, prompting the top court to direct the Uttar Pradesh and Haryana government to enforce a similar move until further orders.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih passed the directive as the Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh governments mentioned their varying positions on the ban of firecrackers, despite a dip in the air quality in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

"For the time being, we direct Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to impose a similar ban which is imposed by Delhi," the bench was quoted as saying by Bar and Bench.

The top court has been hearing pleas seeking directions for the implementation of curbs to check air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region. The region's air quality has largely varied between the "very poor" and "severe" category due to unfavourable meteorological conditions in recent days.

On December 12, the Delhi government had informed the court that it had imposed a ban on firecrackers till January but was considering implementing a round-the-year ban, which would soon be notified.

The top court then directed the NCR states to place on record their decisions for enforcing the round-the-year firecrackers ban, saying it was required not only to curb air pollution but also noise pollution. It further clarified the ban on firecrackers would include sale, manufacture, storage and use of firecrackers.

Advocate Aparajita Singh, appearing as amicus Curiae, on Friday said the Delhi government has decided to ban firecrackers throughout the year.

According to IANS, the Haryana government said it would allow the sale of only green crackers. The Rajasthan government said it has banned crackers completely in areas falling in the NCR region. The Uttar Pradesh government said it does not want to ban firecrackers completely.

After taking note of the varying stands, the court said the ban will prove to be effective only when all the states forming part of NCR take the same decision. It subsequently ordered the Haryana and Uttar Pradesh governments to impose a total ban on firecrackers.

Meanwhile, the top court also directed all states to identify workers affected by the implementation of Stage-IV restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), and provide them with subsistence allowances.

The curbs under Stage 4 of GRAP for winters include a ban on all construction and demolition activities, including public projects such as highways and flyovers, and on the entry of trucks carrying non-essential goods into Delhi.

"We direct all the states to ascertain which are the workers who are affected by GRAP 4. While doing so they should not rely upon the technicality of registration on the portal," the bench said.

The top court also directed the governments of Delhi and NCR states to constitute teams for strict implementation of the GRAP-IV norms.