Supreme Court Allows Sale, Use Of Safer Firecrackers With Conditions: Live Updates

As pollution in Delhi reaches levels unimaginable, the Supreme Court allowed sale and use of firecrackers with stringent conditions. On Diwali, crackers will be allowed for two hours, from 8 pm to 10 pm, the court said. With the government now pushing new initiatives to curtail hazardous air, a petition called for the countrywide ban citing the ill effects on environment and public health.
Firecracker manufacturers had earlier told the court that use of crackers should not be completely banned as it will cost thousands their livelihood. They have also contested that crackers are not the sole reason for increase in air pollution and factors like wind and temperature also contribute to it.
Here are the LIVE UPDATES on Supreme Court verdict on Firecrackers:
Down down Supreme Court. Your one decision to allow sale and use of firecrackers in current times, while half of our country turns into a gas chamber, will kill toddlers, children and elderly. You are complicit. Right to livelihood vs Right to Life and right to breathe.- Vimlendu Jha (@vimlendu) October 23, 2018
The Supreme Court today said that only firecrackers with reduced emission and decibel levels will be permitted during all festivals. On Diwali, firecrackers could be burst between 8 pm and 10 pm. People can burst firecrackers on Christmas and New Year between 11:55 pm and 12:30 am.
- Supreme Court allows bursting of crackers on diwali from 8 PM to 10 PM.
- On Christmas and New Year, from 11:55 PM to 12:30 AM.
- Crackers with reduced emission would only be permitted to be manufactured.
- Sale will happen through licence holders.
- No e-commerce websites can sell crackers and if sold they will be hauled up for contempt.
- Extensive public awareness to be undertaken by government.
- Station house officers of police station concerned will be held liable if banned firecrackers are sold in their area.