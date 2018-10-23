Supreme Court Allows Sale, Use Of Safer Firecrackers With Conditions: Live Updates

Firecracker Ban: A petition had sought a ban on the manufacture and sale of firecrackers across the country to curb air pollution.

All India | Edited by | Updated: October 23, 2018 14:15 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Supreme Court Allows Sale, Use Of Safer Firecrackers With Conditions: Live Updates

Firecracker manufacturers had told the court that use of crackers should not be completely banned.

New Delhi: 

As pollution in Delhi reaches levels unimaginable, the Supreme Court allowed sale and use of firecrackers with stringent conditions.  On Diwali, crackers will be allowed for two hours, from 8 pm to 10 pm, the court said. With the government now pushing new initiatives to curtail hazardous air, a petition called for the countrywide ban citing the ill effects on environment and public health. 

Firecracker manufacturers had earlier told the court that use of crackers should not be completely banned as it will cost thousands their livelihood. They have also contested that crackers are not the sole reason for increase in air pollution and factors like wind and temperature also contribute to it.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES on Supreme Court verdict on Firecrackers:

 


Oct 23, 2018
12:33 (IST)
Environmentalist Vimlendu Jha said there was no such thing as an environmentally safe firework and blasted the court decision."Your one decision to allow sale and use of firecrackers in current times, while half of our country turns into a gas chamber, will kill toddlers, children and elderly," Mr Jha said in a Tweet.

Oct 23, 2018
12:27 (IST)
Gopal Sankarnarayan, a lawyer for the petitioners, told NDTV that the Supreme Court verdict "needs to be enforced strictly".
Oct 23, 2018
11:59 (IST)
Vijay Panjwani, advocate for Central Pollution Control Board says, "Supreme Court's orders are not very strict. We were expecting complete ban but that has not happened. Firecrackers will be allowed but there is time restriction as it will be allowed between 8 pm to 10 pm."

Oct 23, 2018
11:38 (IST)
Firecracker Ban: Supreme Court Verdict On Firecrackers: 5 Big Takeaways
The Supreme Court today said that only firecrackers with reduced emission and decibel levels will be permitted during all festivals. On Diwali, firecrackers could be burst between 8 pm and 10 pm. People can burst firecrackers on Christmas and New Year between 11:55 pm and 12:30 am. 
Oct 23, 2018
11:09 (IST)
Supreme Court directs CPCB to monitor Air Quality

Supreme court directs Central Pollution Control Board to monitor air quality 7 days before and 7 days after Diwali.
Oct 23, 2018
10:59 (IST)
Bursting of crackers allowed only in community areas

Only designated community areas in Delhi-NCR identified by Central Pollution Control Board will be allowed for bursting.
Oct 23, 2018
10:54 (IST)
Timings for bursting crackers across India during festivals:
  • Supreme Court allows bursting of crackers on diwali from 8 PM to 10 PM. 
  • On Christmas and New Year, from 11:55 PM to 12:30 AM.
Oct 23, 2018
10:52 (IST)
The Supreme Court directions apply to all festivals and functions like marriages.

Oct 23, 2018
10:49 (IST)
Supreme Court Verdict On Firecrackers:
  • Crackers with reduced emission would only be permitted to be manufactured.
  • Sale will happen through licence holders.
  • No e-commerce websites can sell crackers and if sold they will be hauled up for contempt.
  • Extensive public awareness to be undertaken by government.

  • Station house officers of police station concerned will be held liable if banned firecrackers are sold in their area. 

Oct 23, 2018
10:45 (IST)
No Ban On Sale Of Firecrackers: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court verdict allows sale and use of firecrackers with conditions.
Oct 23, 2018
10:03 (IST)
Supreme Court had earlier opposed complete ban on firecrackers and said there is a need to account all aspects including the fundamental right of livelihood of firecrackers manufacturers.
Oct 23, 2018
09:58 (IST)
India is home to the world's ten most polluted cities in the world.
No more content
Comments

Trending

Firecracker BanSupreme Court Firecracker BanDelhi Pollution

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP Live2018 Hyundai SantroFirecracker BanAR RahmanSabarimala VerdictNavjot SidhuNews in BanglaTamil NewsLive TVHyundai SantroChina Mega BridgePNR StatusTrain Status

................................ Advertisement ................................