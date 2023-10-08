Supreme Court To Hear Satyendar Jain's Bail Plea In Money-Laundering Case On October 9

The Supreme Court will hear his bail plea on Monday

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a bail plea of former Delhi minister Satyendar Kumar Jain in a money laundering case lodged against him. A bench of Justice A S Bopanna and Justice Bela M Trivedi will continue hearing the petition of Satyendar Jain and co-accused Ankush Jain.

On September 25, the top court, while extending the interim bail of Mr Jain till October 9, asked him to not make the pendency of the proceedings before the top court a ruse to delay the trial in the case.

The Enforcement Directorate has claimed that the AAP leader was seeking repeated adjournments in the trial court on the ground that his bail plea was pending before the top court. The probe agency has alleged that Mr Jain has taken as many as 16 dates from the trial court.

The Supreme Court had on May 26 granted interim bail to Mr. Jain for six weeks for spinal surgery, saying a citizen has a right to receive treatment of his choice in a private hospital at his own expense. On September 12, it extended till September 25 the interim bail of Mr Jain in the case.

The ED had arrested the AAP leader on May 30 last year on the charge of money laundering through four companies allegedly linked to him. It had arrested Mr Jain based on a CBI FIR registered against him in 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

He was granted regular bail by the trial court on September 6, 2019, in the case registered by the CBI.

