Supreme Court To Hear MP Navneet Rana's Caste Certificate Case In July

The top court had stayed the high court verdict cancelling Ms Rana's caste certificate.

The Supreme Court on Thursday said it will hear in July Lok Sabha MP Navneet Kaur Rana's appeal challenging the Bombay High Court verdict cancelling her caste certificate.

The independent lawmaker represents Maharashtra's Amravati constituency, reserved for Scheduled Castes.

A bench of Justices Vineet Saran and JK Maheshwari adjourned the matter after senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Ms Rana, said the matter will take some time.

"We will have it in July," the bench said.

The matter is likely to come up before a new bench after the vacation as Justice Saran is due to retire on May 10.

On June 22 last year, the top court had stayed the high court verdict cancelling Ms Rana's caste certificate.

The high court had said the caste certificate was obtained fraudulently using fabricated documents. It had also imposed a fine of Rs 2 lakh on her.

Ms Rana, backed by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), won from Amravati in 2019 by claiming to be a member of the 'Mochi' caste.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)