Top Court To Hear Centre's Plea For Separate Executions In Nirbhaya Rape Case Today

The High Court had said death warrant of all convicts should be executed together.

The Supreme Court will hear today a petition filed by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs seeking direction to execute the death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case separately.

A three-judge bench, headed by Justice R Banumathi and comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and Navin Sinha, will hear the petition.

The Centre moved the top court after the Delhi High Court had rejected its petition.

The Delhi High Court, on February 5, said that the death warrant of all convicts in the Nirbhaya case should be executed together.

The High Court had observed that Delhi prison rules do not state whether when the mercy petition of one convict is pending, the execution of the other convicts can take place and from the trial court to Supreme Court all convicts have been held by a common order and a common judgment.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court on Saturday dismissed an application filed by Vinay Sharma, one of the four death row convicts in Nirbhaya case, seeking specialised medical treatment for his claimed "grievous head injury, fracture in his right arm, insanity, mental illness and schizophrenia".

A fresh death warrant has been issued for the four death row convicts -- Vinay Sharma, Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta, and Mukesh Singh -- in the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case for their hanging at 6am on March 3.

Six men, including one just short of 18, were arrested after the December 16, 2012 gangrape. One of the main accused, Ram Singh, was found hanging in his jail cell. The teen was released after three years in a reform home.