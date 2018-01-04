Supreme Court To Examine Karti Chidambaram's Fresh Plea For Approval To Travel Abroad

Karti, the son of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, is facing CBI investigation in a case of alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when his father was the Union Finance Minister.
The top court bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud is likely to hear the plea for allowing him to travel to the UK between January 10 and 20 on Monday.
Karti was on November 20 last year allowed to travel to the UK from December 1-10 for his daughter's admission at the Cambridge University there.
The CBI had lodged an FIR on May 15 and is probing the case.
Comments
Earlier, the top court had ruled Karti would not be allowed to leave India without subjecting himself to probe in the case. The court had then stayed the high court order putting on hold the LOC against Karti.