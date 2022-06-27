Supreme Court Takes Up Plea To Stop Attacks Against Christians

The plea alleges that there is failure by the central and state government.

A plea urging to stop the "targeted hate speech" against the Christian community and attacks at their places of worship will be heard by the Supreme Court on July 11.

The plea, filed by Archbishop Of Bangalore Diocese Dr. Peter Machado along with the National Solidarity Forum, the Evangelical Fellowship of India, was mentioned before a bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala.

"In May, 57 cases of violence happened and more attacks are anticipated," said Senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, appearing for the petitioners, and sought an urgent hearing.

"It is unfortunate if what he (lawyer Colin Gonsalves) is saying is right but we can't say more on the merit of the plea. List for hearing on July 11," said the Supreme Court.

The petitioners have said that their plea is against "sinister phenomena of violence" and "targeted hate speech" against the Christian community of the country by vigilante groups and members of right-wing organizations.

It further alleges that there is failure by the central and state governments and other state authorities in taking immediate and necessary actions against groups that have caused widespread violence and hate speech against the Christian community, including attacks at their places of worship and other institutions run by them.