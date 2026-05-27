Supreme Court Special Intensive Revision Hearing LIVE Updates: The Supreme Court said the Election Commission has the power to conduct a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The petitions challenge the legality of the SIR exercise undertaken by the poll body, contending that the revision process exceeds the powers conferred upon the EC under Article 326 of the Constitution, the Representation of the People Act, 1950, and the rules framed thereunder.

The controversy primarily centres around the EC's requirement that voters whose names were absent from the 2002 electoral rolls - or the 2003 rolls in certain states - must establish ancestral linkage to a person whose name appeared in those electoral rolls.

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