Top Court Reserves Order On Plea Against Ban Of Women At Sabarimala

The court was hearing a batch of pleas filed by petitioners Indian Young Lawyers Association and others

The Supreme Court today reserved its verdict on a batch of pleas challenging the ban on entry of women in the age group of 10-50 into the Sabarimala temple in Kerala.

A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra asked the counsels of both sides to compile the submissions and submit before these within seven days.

"We will pass orders. Judgment reserved. Hearing concluded. Advocate on Record of both the sides will collect written submissions and compile it and submit before the court in seven days," the bench also comprising justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra said.

The top court had yesterday said that the constitutional scheme prohibiting exclusion has "some value" in a "vibrant democracy".

The Kerala government, which has been changing its stand on the contentious issue of women of a particular age group entering the Sabarimala temple, had on July 18 told the Supreme Court that it now favours their entry.

The top court had on October 13 last year referred the issue to a Constitution bench after framing five "significant" questions including whether the practice of banning entry of women into the temple amounted to discrimination and violated their fundamental rights under the Constitution.