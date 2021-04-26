Supreme Court Remembers Justice MM Shantanagoudar, Suspends Hearings

Justice Shantanagoudar, 62, died at a private hospital in Gurugram on Saturday.

The Supreme Court today suspended its judicial work as a mark of respect to its serving judge Justice MM Shantanagoudar who passed away last week. All the hearings scheduled today have been postponed to tomorrow.

Justice Shantanagoudar, 62, died at a private hospital in Gurugram on Saturday night after prolonged illness.

Newly-appointed Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana led the condolence meet in the Supreme Court premises. "We are deeply pained and untimely death of Justice Shantanagouder. All hearings today stand suspended. All matters listed today will be taken up tomorrow," Chief Justice Ramana said.

Justices RF Nariman, AM Khanwilkar, UU Lalit, L Nageswara Rao, DY Chandrachud, S Ravindra Bhat and Hrishkesh Roy also joined the condolence meet.

Attorney General K K Venugopal, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, Senior advocate and Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President Vikas Singh attended the meeting virtually.

Justice Shantanagoudar was elevated as a judge of the Supreme Court on February 17, 2017. He would have remained in office till May 5, 2023.