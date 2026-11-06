Supreme Court Refuses To Suspend Tarun Tejpal's 10-Year Jail Term In Rape Case

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to suspend the 10-year sentence handed down to journalist Tarun Tejpal in a 2013 rape case.

A bench of justices M M Sundresh and Prasanna B Varale passed the order while hearing Tejpal's application seeking suspension of sentence.

The bench, after hearing the submissions advanced by the advocates appearing for Tejpal and the Goa government, said it was not inclined to suspend the sentence.

On August 6, the Bombay High Court convicted Tejpal of rape and sentenced him to rigorous imprisonment for 10 years, overturning the acquittal of the former editor of Tehelka magazine by the trial court five years ago.

He was convicted of raping a junior colleague inside a hotel elevator in 2013 during an event organised by the magazine in Goa. The 62-year-old journalist has claimed that he was a victim of political vendetta.

On August 20, Tejpal moved the top court, challenging the high court order in the case.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)