Top Court Refers Larger Bench To Decide On Religious Acts On Public Land

The organisation has moved the top court after being denied permission by civic authorities to hold 'Jagran' and 'Mata ki Chowki' at a park in Delhi.

All India | | Updated: July 06, 2018 17:42 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Top Court Refers Larger Bench To Decide On Religious Acts On Public Land

A bench of Justices RF Nariman and Indu Malhotra referred the petition to the Chief Justice. (File)

New Delhi: 

The Supreme Court today referred to a larger bench the question whether religious activities can be allowed on government land or property in a secular country like India.

A bench of Justices RF Nariman and Indu Malhotra framed the question and referred the petition filed by an organisation - Jyoti Jagran Mandal - to the Chief Justice of India for setting up of a larger bench.

The organisation has moved the top court after being denied permission by civic authorities to hold 'Jagran' and 'Mata ki Chowki' at a park in south-west Delhi.

While hearing the petition, the bench said the issue was related to an important question whether such religious functions can be allowed on public properties in view of the fact that India is a secular nation.

The organisation, in its appeal, has said that earlier the National Green Tribunal had allowed it to perform religious activities at Chanchal Park in Lajwanti area of Mayapuri in Delhi.

However, later the permission was withdrawn that forced the organisation to hold the religious function on road.

The organisation was represented by advocates Fuzail Ayyubi and Isha Bhardwaj.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Religious Acts on Governement LandSupreme Court

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusDominosAmazonMi PhonesUpcoming MoviesTata Sky

................................ Advertisement ................................