Top Court Refers Larger Bench To Decide On Religious Acts On Public Land

A bench of Justices RF Nariman and Indu Malhotra referred the petition to the Chief Justice. (File)

The Supreme Court today referred to a larger bench the question whether religious activities can be allowed on government land or property in a secular country like India.



A bench of Justices RF Nariman and Indu Malhotra framed the question and referred the petition filed by an organisation - Jyoti Jagran Mandal - to the Chief Justice of India for setting up of a larger bench.



The organisation has moved the top court after being denied permission by civic authorities to hold 'Jagran' and 'Mata ki Chowki' at a park in south-west Delhi.



While hearing the petition, the bench said the issue was related to an important question whether such religious functions can be allowed on public properties in view of the fact that India is a secular nation.



