Top Court Orders Hospitals To Provide Free Treatment To Poor Patients

The Supreme Court on Monday said all private hospitals in the national capital, which were given land on concessional rate, must provide free treatment to certain percentage of poor patients.

Providing treatment to the poor was one of the clauses in the lease deed due to which land was given to hospitals at a very cheap price.

It is mandatory for private hospitals, built on land allocated by the government on concessional rates, to provide 10 per cent treatment to In Patient Department (IPD) and 25 per cent to Out Patient Department (OPD) for free.

A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra said any resistance by the hospitals would lead to cancellation of the lease and sought periodical report on compliance of its order from the Delhi government.

The bench said it will monitor functioning of private hospitals to ensure that the poor patients are treated free of cost.