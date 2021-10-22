Supreme Court Notice To Ex Twitter India Head On UP Police's Plea

Mr Maheshwari had also approached the top court asking them to hear his side.

The Supreme Court has issued a notice to former Twitter India head Manish Maheshwari over a plea of the Uttar Pradesh government against the Karnataka High Court decision to set aside a notice seeking Maheshwari's appearance for a probe into a communally sensitive video uploaded by a user on the micro-blogging site.

The UP police had approached the top court to challenge a Karnataka HC order in June that had given Twitter India head Manish Maheshwari temporary protection from arrest in connection with an FIR over tweets about the assault of a Muslim man near Delhi. Mr Maheshwari had also approached the top court asking them to hear his side before passing any orders on UP Police's appeal.