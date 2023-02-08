Supreme Court Notice To Delhi Lt Governor On Mayor Election

The Supreme Court said it will hear the matter on February 13.

The Supreme Court today issued a notice seeking reply from the office of the Delhi Lieutenant Governor on a petition filed by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) challenging the Delhi LG's decision to permit nominated members to vote in the elections for mayor and deputy mayor in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud issued notice to the office of the Lt Governor and others on a joint petition filed by Aam Aadmi Party and its mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi.

On Monday, the MCD House failed to elect a Mayor due to differences between the AAP and BJP over the decision to allow the nominated members to vote.

The Supreme Court today issued notice on a petition filed by the Aam Aadmi Party mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi, seeking early conduct of the Delhi Mayoral elections.

The top court has sought replies from the office of the Lieutenant Governor among others.

In the plea, the petitioner has demanded time-bound elections to the post of MCD mayor, deputy mayor and members of the standing committee.

A political drama unfolded inside the Delhi Civic Centre as the MCD House met for a third time this month to elect the mayor, only to be deferred till the next date due to a ruckus over the nominated members being permitted to vote.

The House, which was first summoned on January 6 and then on January 25, had ended without a result due to unprecedented scenes emerging after the nominated members were allowed the right to vote for the post of mayor, deputy mayor and chairpersons of various standing committees.

The Civic Centre summoned for the third time on Monday to elect the mayor, however, no voting could take place due to ruckus and sloganeering and hence the stalemate continued.

The House proceedings were adjourned over objections to the decision by Presiding officer Satya Sharma to allow nominated members to vote.

Previosly the AAP's mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi had moved the Supreme Court but had withdrawn her plea on February 3. In her plea, Oberoi had sought directions for the elections to take place in a time-bound manner and to ensure that the nominated members are not allowed to vote.

