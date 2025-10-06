Supreme Court Notice To Centre On Sonam Wangchuk's Wife's Plea Challenging Arrest

The Supreme Court on Monday sought response from the Centre and Union Territory of Ladakh on a plea filed by Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali J Angmo challenging the climate activist's detention under the National Security Act, and seeking his immediate release.

However, a bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N V Anjaria refused to pass any order on providing grounds of detention to Wangchuk's wife and posted the matter for hearing on October 14.

Wangchuk was detained under the stringent National Security Act (NSA) on September 26, two days after protests demanding statehood and Sixth Schedule status for Ladakh left four people dead and 90 injured in the Union territory.

Wangchuk is lodged in Jodhpur jail in Rajasthan.

