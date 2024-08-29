On Revanth Reddy's Jibe Over Bail For K Kavitha, Top Court's Furious Reply

Revanth Reddy was sworn in as Chief Minister of Telangana in December last year (File).

The Supreme Court on Thursday reprimanded Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy over comments claiming bail this week for BRS leader K Kavitha, in the alleged Delhi liquor policy case, was due to a "deal" between ex Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's party and the ruling BJP.

The reprimand came as a three-judge bench of Justices BR Gavai, PK Mishra, and KV Viswanathan was hearing a plea seeking transfer of the 2015 cash-for-votes case against the Chief Minister to Madhya Pradesh. The petitioners argued he could influence witnesses and tamper with evidence.

During the hearing the Supreme Court was told, "It has been publicly reported... the kind of statements he (the Chief Minister) made - that if police does anything, he will have them beaten up on streets..."

That shocking claim aside, the hearing began on a positive note for the Chief Minister, with the court indicating reluctance to transfer the case and expressing "complete faith" in its state colleagues.

After a flurry of arguments the court said it would rule at 2 pm.

Come 2 pm, however, it was an enraged Supreme Court that assembled and red-flagged deep concern over the "manner of a statement" made by the Chief Minister. "Have you read what (he) said... just read... such statements by a Chief Minister might rightly create apprehension," Justice Gavai said.

"If You Do Not Respect Us..."

"Should a person holding a constitutional post make such statements? There should be mutual respect (between politicians and judiciary)... how can anyone say we pass orders for political reasons?" the court said, "If you do not respect (us) then we will send (your) trial elsewhere."

"This is the highest court in the country... just yesterday we issued notice to Maharashtra's Additional Chief Secretary (Forest and Revenue Department)," the court warned Mr Reddy.

The reference was to a notice demanding to know why the ACS, Rajesh Kumar, should not face contempt proceedings for suggesting the Supreme Court is not following the law.

"Will we pass our order after consulting any political party? This (claim) should be the basis for transfer of the case... we perform our duty according to conscience and oath..." the court raged.

The court finally adjourned to Monday the petition to shift the trial. "We ae not closing this now... we always say we will not interfere in jurisdiction of legislature and same is expected of them too."

Bail For K Kavitha

K Kavitha - the daughter of ex Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who was defeated by the Congress and Mr Reddy in last year's election - was yesterday granted bail by the top court.

READ | "As Observed In Manish Sisodia...": What Court Said On Kavitha's Bail

A bench of Justices Gavai and Viswanathan reasoned, "We find the investigation complete... custody is not necessary... she has been in jail for five months", and noted, as it had when releasing ex Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, "the likelihood of a trial in the near future is impossible..."

After bail was granted, Mr Reddy was quoted by the Times of India as saying, "It is a fact that BRS worked for the victory of the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha poll. There is also talk Kavitha got bail because of the deal between BRS and BJP..."

With input from ANI

