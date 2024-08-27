'As Observed With Manish Sisodia...': Top Quotes In K Kavitha Hearing

New Delhi:
K Kavitha was granted bail by the Supreme Court today.
The Supreme Court today granted bail to Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha in the money laundering case in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case.
Here are the Supreme Court's top quotes:
We find that the investigation is complete. As such, the custody of the appellant is not necessary for the purposes of investigation. The appellant has been behind bars for the last five months.
As observed in Manish Sisodia's case, the likelihood of a trial being conducted in the near future is impossible.
As said in various pronouncements of this court, undertrial custody should not turn into a punishment.
The law provides special treatment for women while considering bail applications. Courts need to be more sensitive and sympathetic to those in that category.
On the controversial Delhi High Court observation that an educated, sophisticated woman is not entitled to bail under the beneficiary provision for women under PMLA, the Supreme Court said, "If the Delhi High Court order is allowed to become law these perverse observations would mean no educated woman can get bail. It would apply at least to all courts in the jurisdiction of Delhi."