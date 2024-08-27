'As Observed With Manish Sisodia...': Top Quotes In K Kavitha Hearing

We find that the investigation is complete. As such, the custody of the appellant is not necessary for the purposes of investigation. The appellant has been behind bars for the last five months.

As observed in Manish Sisodia's case, the likelihood of a trial being conducted in the near future is impossible.

As said in various pronouncements of this court, undertrial custody should not turn into a punishment.

The law provides special treatment for women while considering bail applications. Courts need to be more sensitive and sympathetic to those in that category.