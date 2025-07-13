Telangana MLC Office Attacked By Mob, Blood On Floor, Bodyguard Fires In Air

Telangana MLC Teenmaar Mallanna was reportedly in office where he was attacked and his office was vandalised on Sunday morning by a group of people claiming to be activists from Telangana Jagruthi, an organisation led by BRS MLC K Kavitha.

Videos show the attackers had damaged furniture and shattered window panes. Mr Mallanna's gunmen can also be heard firing in the air to disperse the mob. There are blood marks on the floor of the rooms.

The attack was reportedly sparked by comments Mr Mallanna made, mocking Ms Kavitha celebrating the announcement about 42 per cent reservation to backward classes in local body elections. The police arrived at the scene to control the situation.

"After the ordinance announced by Revanth Reddy for BC quota, Kalvakuntla Kavitha is celebrating with colours. What is her connection to the issue? Is she a backward class person? What is her relationship with BCs? What kind of links does she have that she shared meals or a bed with us?" Mr Mallanna asked.

Ms Kavitha has gone to the office of the legislative council chairperson to file a complaint.

Mr Mallanna had joined the Congress party, but in March it suspended him for anti-party activity.

'Have you shared the bed with us?' 🚨 ⁰'నీకు - మాకు ఏమన్నా మంచం పొత్తు ఉందా?'



These are the actual words used by MLC Chintapandu Naveen, aimed at a sitting woman MLC, @RaoKavitha garu. This isn't a slip of the tongue. This is deliberate, disgraceful, and deeply misogynistic.... pic.twitter.com/SIGx4AuAfo — Nayini Anurag Reddy (@NAR_Handle) July 13, 2025

Mr Mallanna's office has been attacked on previous occasions as well. In March 2023, his "Q News" YouTube channel office was attacked by unidentified people, who he alleged were 25 BRS "goondas" conspiring to murder him.

In December 2021, he was attacked following remarks he made against the then IT minister KT Rama Rao and his son.