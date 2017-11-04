Supreme Court Issues Notice On Plea Against High Court Ultrasonography Order

The Supreme Court issued a notice on a plea challenging the decision of the Delhi High Court removing the mandatory six-month training earlier required to perform ultrasonography.A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud considered the submission of the Centre that there was a need to revisit the issue in the wake of the Delhi High Court verdict."We issue notice. Let the matter be listed for hearing on November 13," the bench said.Besides the Centre, the Indian Radiological and Imaging Association, the association of radiologists in the country, had moved the top court challenging the High Court's decision on the issue.The high court had declared the Rule 3(3)(1)(b) framed under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, 1994 as ultra vires.It had done away with the mandatory six months training which was earlier required to be able to perform an ultrasound under the ambit of the law.The plea was filed in a PIL, filed by NGO Voluntary Health Association of Punjab, which was disposed of in 2016 with the apex court passing a slew of directions to stop female foeticide in the country.