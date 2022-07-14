Supreme Court Dismisses Plea To Probe Killing Of Tribals In Chhattisgarh

The Supreme Court has rejected Centre's plea to pursue a perjury case against the petitioner.

The Supreme Court today dismissed a plea seeking an independent probe into the alleged killing of 17 tribals during an anti-Naxal operation in Chhattisgarh in 2009.

A bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and J B Pardiwala also imposed a fine of Rs five lakh on the petitioner and social activist Himanshu Kumar. The fine will be deposited with Supreme Court Legal Services authority, the Bench said.

The Supreme Court, however, rejected Centre's plea to pursue a perjury case against the petitioner for giving false evidence in court.

Petitioner Himanshu Kumar, who runs Vanvasi Chetna Ashram in Dantewada, had claimed that his petition is based on the testimonies he received from villagers about the botched anti-Naxal operation in 2009 during which 17 villagers were killed in three separate incidents.

Mr Kumar had claimed that the villagers held the security forces responsible for all those deaths.

The petitioner added that he was evicted from the Naxal-dominated area after he filed the petition.

The centre, meanwhile, has claimed that they were killed by Naxalites.

Centre in its plea had said that the petition was filed by individuals and organizations under conspiracy on the basis of false and fabricated evidence.

Centre said the plea by the activist was filed to prevent the security forces from taking action against the leftists either by falsely accusing them or from bringing the leftists to court based on a fabricated story of persecution.