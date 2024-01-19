Supreme Court Designates 56 Lawyers As Senior Advocates

Supreme Court today designated 56 lawyers and advocate-on-record (AoR) as senior advocates.

The Supreme Court today designated 56 lawyers and advocate-on-record (AoR) as senior advocates.

"The Chief Justice of India and the judges of the Supreme Court of India in a full court meeting held on Friday, January 19, 2024, have been pleased to designate the following advocates-on record/advocates as senior advocates with effect from January 19, 2024," said a notification issued by the top court.

Advocates Gaurav Agrawal, Shobha Gupta, Mohd Shoeb Alam, Amit Anand Tiwari, Swarupama Chaturvedi, Ardhendumauli Kumar Prasad, Sunil Fernandes, Tapesh Kumar Singh and Gagan Gupta are among the lawyers, who have been designated as senior advocates.

Besides this, the top court also gets 198 new AoRs.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud congratulated the newly enrolled AoRs after the day's court proceedings. Justice Chandrachud expressed happiness that several women lawyers have cleared the AoR examination.

According to the rules framed by the Supreme Court under Article 145 of the Constitution, only advocates designated as advocate-on-record can file cases in the top court, which conducts AoR examinations twice a year.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)