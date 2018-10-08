Court Declines To Hear Plea On Regulating Education At Religious Schools

The petitioners said quality of learning in religious schools need to improve

The Supreme Court today rejected a public interest litigation or PIL seeking regulation of non-religious education being imparted at madrasas, maktabahs and gurukuls across the country. A bench comprising Justice Madan B Lokur and Justice Deepak Gupta declined to take the plea, but allowed the petitioners to approach the respective high courts.

The PIL was filed by social activist Sunil Saraogi and advocate Akhruzzaman, seeking directions for the centre and state governments to "take appropriate steps in a time-bound manner for regulating the education being imparted at all Madarsas, Maktabahs and Gurukuls in India".

The plea also sought a direction for the centre and state governments to establish uniform standards of proficiency and excellence with respect to education being imparted by these institutes.

For regulating of non-religious education at madrasas, maktabahs and gurukuls, recognised or otherwise, the PIL said that the centre and state governments should bring all of them within a regulated and recognised legal framework by mandatory registration with them.

The PIL claimed that more than 1.5 million young Indians are being educated at such institutes without any comprehensive and holistic framework, thus devoid of any standards of excellence and inhibiting their complete growth.

The petition claimed there is no clarity with respect to the "recognition and status of the certificates issued by such institutes or their respective boards... for admission in universities and eligibility for appearing in various competitive exams such as the civil services, banks, defence services and other such examinations".