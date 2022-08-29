Anand Mahindra Shares Noida Demolition Video, With A Life Lesson

The Noida twin towers were demolished yesterday on the ground of illegality

Industrialist Anand Mahindra today shared a video of the Noida twin towers' demolition, with a deep message -- "sometimes we need explosives to demolish the excess ego".

"Why am I using the demolition of the Noida towers for Monday Motivation? Because it reminds me of the dangers of letting our egos get too tall. Sometimes we need explosives to demolish the excess ego," Mr Mahindra tweeted.

The thought-provoking post was appreciated by Twitter users. Many echoed his sentiments and hailed the decision to raze the towers that were declared illegal.

"First step in solving any problem is actually admitting that we have the problem. Admitting that problem is directly linked with ego. Once ego sets-in, it is time for explosives," one user wrote.

Another person said, "It's not only ego it's super-ego."

This one too appreciated Mr Mahindra's takeaway from the demolition.

"How meaningful thought," another wrote.

For some, the thought was "too deep".

The Supertech twin towers in Noida, which stood even taller than Qutub Minar, were razed to the ground in about 9 seconds through a controlled blast yesterday. The demolition came after nine years of court battle between the residents of Supertech Emerald Court in Sector 93A, Noida, and the realtor.

A total of 3,700 kg of explosives were used to bring down the towers. The two buildings collapsed straight down as planned in what is called the "waterfall technique."