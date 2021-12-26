'Take Down Video Or ...': Madhya Pradesh Minister Warns Sunny Leone

Saregama Music on Wednesday released its latest music video titled Madhuban, starring Sunny Leone

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has given Bollywood star Sunny Leone and music composer Saqib Toshi 72 hours to take down a music video of the actor's "obscene" dance to a song - "madhuban mein Radhika naache" - from the 1960 film Kohinoor.

Mr Mishra - who adds Ms Leone to a growing list of brands and artistic content he deems objectionable and has threatened with legal action, including a jewellery collection by designer Sabyasachi - has claimed the video that accompanies the song hurts Hindu sentiments.

"Some people continuously hurt Hindu sentiments... there are temples for Radha (Lord Krishna's wife) ... we pray to her. Saqib Toshi can make songs concerning his religion, but such songs offend us. I will take legal advice and action will be taken if the video is not taken down in three days," he said.

The Madhya Pradesh minister isn't the only person demanding action against Ms Leone and Mr Toshi's video; Hindu priests from Uttar Pradesh have also spoken out.

"We will go to court if the government does not act against the actress and ban her video album," a Sant Naval Giri Maharaj from UP's Vrindavan was quoted by news agency PTI yesterday.

Unless Ms Leone withdraws the video and tenders a public apology, she should not be allowed to remain in India, he declared.

The song in question was released by Saregama Music Wednesday and features Sunny Leone dancing to the song - viewed by some as describing the love between Krishna and Radha - that has been sung by Kanika Kapoor and Arindam Chakraborty.

With input from PTI