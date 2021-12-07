Comic Munawar Faruqui Dropped From Gurgaon Show Amid 'Threats', Complaint

This makes 13 back-to-back cancellations of Munawar Faruqui's shows over threats.

Stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui has been dropped from a Gurgaon comedy show by its organisers, who claim to have received calls warning of disruptions. A BJP leader also filed a police complaint against his performance.

Munawar Faruqui was on the list of artistes scheduled to perform at the Gurgaon Comedy Festival on December 17-19.

The organisers said they faced a huge backlash on social media after putting out posters of the show.

BJP leader Arun Yadav, the party's state IT cell in-charge, tweeted the police complaint he filed along with the comment: "We will not allow this traitor's show in Gurgaon under any circumstances. Jai Shri Ram."

The comedian's activities "have offended by Hindu faith", Arun Yadav wrote in the complaint.

"To maintain peace and harmony in between different section of the society...I request you to kindly look into the matter and stop him (from participating) in the Gurgaon Comedy Festival," he said.

This makes 13 back-to-back cancellations of the 29-year-old comic's shows over threats from right wing groups and leaders.

Last month, Munawar Faruqui's show in Bengaluru was cancelled by the police, which cited potential law and order problems. He then declared that he was "done".

"My name is Munawar Faruqui. And that's been my time, you guys were (a) wonderful audience. Good bye, I'm done," he said.

He captioned the post: ''Hate won, the artiste lost. I'm done! Goodbye! INJUSTICE".

Mr Faruqui was arrested on January 1 over allegations of insulting Hindu gods and goddesses during a comedy show in Indore on New Year's Day. He was jailed after a complaint by a BJP MLA's son. His lawyer argued that he had not even started his act that day and was just present at the venue, but it didn't help. A court said the "possibility of more incriminating material could not be ruled out".

He was only released from prison after a month.

"Putting me in jail for the joke I never did to cancelling my shows which has nothing problematic in it. This is unfair. This show has gained so much love from people in India irrespective of their religion. This is unfair (sic)," Mr Faruqui said in his tweet after the Bengaluru cancellation.